Dundas Partners LLP Has $61.96 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. $V

Dundas Partners LLP increased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 181,492 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,463 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 4.4% of Dundas Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Dundas Partners LLP’s holdings in Visa were worth $61,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Nutshell Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Visa by 166.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nutshell Asset Management Ltd now owns 17,350 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,923,000 after purchasing an additional 10,850 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 184,273 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $62,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Flavin Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 10.5% in the third quarter. Flavin Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,536 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,573,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its position in Visa by 8.3% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 34,384 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $11,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NerdWallet Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $317.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $575.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $329.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $337.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $299.00 and a 12 month high of $375.51.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit-card processor reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 61.74% and a net margin of 50.23%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.14%.

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.18, for a total transaction of $3,661,152.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,401 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,641.18. This represents a 52.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 target price on Visa in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $385.00 target price on Visa in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Daiwa Securities Group raised shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $411.00 price target (up from $398.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.65.

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world’s largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa’s network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa’s product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

