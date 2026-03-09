Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $1.12 Million in Otter Tail Corporation $OTTR

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Otter Tail by 14.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Otter Tail by 44.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Otter Tail by 1.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 31,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 21,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 61.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OTTR stock opened at $90.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.35. Otter Tail Corporation has a one year low of $71.79 and a one year high of $90.41.

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $308.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.15 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Otter Tail Corporation will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a $0.5775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This is a boost from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is presently 35.21%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings cut Otter Tail from a “buy (b)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

Otter Tail Corporation, through its primary subsidiary Otter Tail Power Company, is a regulated electric utility engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. The company operates a diversified portfolio of owned and contracted power generation facilities, including coal, natural gas, wind and hydroelectric units, supplemented by long-term power purchase agreements. In addition to utility operations, Otter Tail provides related engineering, construction and maintenance services to support grid reliability and efficiency.

The company’s service territory covers a predominantly rural footprint in the Upper Midwest, including communities in west-central Minnesota, eastern North Dakota, northwest Wisconsin and small portions of South Dakota.

