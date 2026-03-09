Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 5,393 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. $AIT

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,393 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 16,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 933,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,577,000 after purchasing an additional 172,857 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,169,000 after purchasing an additional 47,868 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, VP Jason W. Vasquez sold 5,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.87, for a total transaction of $1,568,027.89. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 14,491 shares in the company, valued at $4,171,524.17. This trade represents a 27.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 19,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.85, for a total value of $5,490,320.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 130,528 shares in the company, valued at $37,311,428.80. The trade was a 12.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,654 shares of company stock valued at $8,212,829. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AIT opened at $267.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.80. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.96 and a 12 month high of $296.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $275.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. Applied Industrial Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.450-10.750 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 19.41%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AIT. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Monday, December 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.38.

Applied Industrial Technologies, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol AIT, is a leading distributor of industrial products and services. The company offers a comprehensive range of bearings, power transmission components, fluid power products, industrial rubber products, and automation solutions. Through its network of distribution centers and branch locations, Applied Industrial Technologies serves diverse end markets including manufacturing, oil and gas, mining, food and beverage, and wastewater treatment.

Founded in 1923 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Applied Industrial Technologies has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

