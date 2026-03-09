Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes $1.21 Million Position in Thomson Reuters Co. $TRI

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce set a $183.00 target price on Thomson Reuters and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets set a $165.00 price target on Thomson Reuters in a research note on Friday, February 6th. UBS Group set a $131.50 price target on Thomson Reuters in a report on Friday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $116.00 price objective on Thomson Reuters in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $140.00 price objective on Thomson Reuters and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.42.

Thomson Reuters Price Performance

Shares of TRI stock opened at $111.46 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.52. The firm has a market cap of $49.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.81. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1-year low of $79.71 and a 1-year high of $218.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 78.68%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters (NYSE: TRI) is a multinational information and media company that provides content, technology and services to professionals in the legal, tax & accounting, compliance, risk, corporate and media sectors. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, the company combines news and editorial content from the Reuters news agency with specialist workflow platforms and databases designed to support decision-making and regulatory compliance across industries worldwide.

The company’s product portfolio spans legal research and workflow tools, tax and accounting software, regulatory and risk management solutions, and real-time news and data services.

