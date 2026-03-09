EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) COO Sells $5,688,995.04 in Stock

EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) COO John Swieringa sold 50,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.58, for a total transaction of $5,688,995.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 253,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,796,505.30. The trade was a 16.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
EchoStar Trading Down 4.2%
NASDAQ SATS opened at $106.24 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.79. EchoStar Corporation has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $132.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.01.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SATS. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of EchoStar during the third quarter worth about $2,481,700,000. Darsana Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 15.5% during the second quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 8,960,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $248,192,000 after buying an additional 1,201,672 shares during the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new position in EchoStar in the 4th quarter valued at about $568,218,000. Icahn Carl C purchased a new stake in EchoStar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $332,513,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in EchoStar by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,524,576 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $382,595,000 after acquiring an additional 48,671 shares during the last quarter. 33.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Stock Report on EchoStar
EchoStar Company Profile
EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS) is a global provider of satellite communication solutions, offering a suite of broadband and video delivery services to consumer, enterprise and government customers. The company operates two principal business segments: Broadband and Video. Through its Broadband segment, EchoStar delivers high-speed satellite internet access, managed network services and ground infrastructure for residential, commercial and rural markets. Its Video segment provides satellite fleet operations, teleport facilities and capacity-leasing services to video distributors and content providers.
In the Broadband segment, EchoStar’s Hughes Network Systems division designs and manufactures satellite broadband equipment, including user terminals and gateways, and develops advanced network management technologies.
