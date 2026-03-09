EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) COO Sells $5,688,995.04 in Stock

EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) COO John Swieringa sold 50,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.58, for a total transaction of $5,688,995.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 253,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,796,505.30. The trade was a 16.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ SATS opened at $106.24 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.79. EchoStar Corporation has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $132.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SATS. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of EchoStar during the third quarter worth about $2,481,700,000. Darsana Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 15.5% during the second quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 8,960,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $248,192,000 after buying an additional 1,201,672 shares during the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new position in EchoStar in the 4th quarter valued at about $568,218,000. Icahn Carl C purchased a new stake in EchoStar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $332,513,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in EchoStar by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,524,576 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $382,595,000 after acquiring an additional 48,671 shares during the last quarter. 33.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on EchoStar from $97.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Williams Trading set a $158.00 target price on EchoStar in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of EchoStar in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Zacks Research raised EchoStar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of EchoStar in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.17.

EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS) is a global provider of satellite communication solutions, offering a suite of broadband and video delivery services to consumer, enterprise and government customers. The company operates two principal business segments: Broadband and Video. Through its Broadband segment, EchoStar delivers high-speed satellite internet access, managed network services and ground infrastructure for residential, commercial and rural markets. Its Video segment provides satellite fleet operations, teleport facilities and capacity-leasing services to video distributors and content providers.

In the Broadband segment, EchoStar’s Hughes Network Systems division designs and manufactures satellite broadband equipment, including user terminals and gateways, and develops advanced network management technologies.

