Equitable Holdings, Inc. $EQH Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,634,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366,602 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Equitable were worth $184,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its position in Equitable by 63.9% in the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 306,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,555,000 after acquiring an additional 119,444 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 7.1% during the third quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 63,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 22.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 704,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,780,000 after purchasing an additional 127,063 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Equitable by 208.1% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 268,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,641,000 after purchasing an additional 181,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitlin John LLC increased its position in shares of Equitable by 20.3% during the third quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nick Lane sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.87, for a total transaction of $1,436,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 119,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,742,389.46. This trade represents a 20.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 4,300 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total transaction of $203,261.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 15,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,593.75. This trade represents a 21.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,280 shares of company stock worth $7,455,677. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EQH shares. Zacks Research cut Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 price target on Equitable in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Raymond James Financial set a $60.00 price objective on Equitable in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Equitable from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Equitable from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.64.

Equitable Stock Performance

Shares of EQH stock opened at $39.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of -8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.12. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.51 and a 52-week high of $56.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.42.

Equitable announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 11th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Equitable Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -22.41%.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc (NYSE: EQH) is a leading provider of life insurance, annuities and retirement plan services in the United States. Through its insurance subsidiary, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company, the firm offers a broad range of permanent and term life insurance products designed to help individuals and families manage risk and build wealth. In addition, Equitable provides fixed, variable and indexed annuity solutions to support income planning in retirement, as well as a suite of group retirement and pension plan services for employers and plan sponsors.

The company also maintains an asset management arm that delivers investment strategies across equities, fixed income and alternative asset classes for both retail and institutional clients.

