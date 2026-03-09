Evensky & Katz LLC Has $14.96 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF $VOE

Evensky & Katz LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 85,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,815 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $14,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 45.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 285,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,908,000 after buying an additional 10,192 shares during the period. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $735,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 87,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299 shares during the period.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance
VOE stock opened at $187.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $187.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.80. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $139.38 and a 52-week high of $194.93.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.
