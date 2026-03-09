Evensky & Katz LLC Sells 786 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Evensky & Katz LLC cut its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 32,488,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,172,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,963 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,570,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,122,455,000 after purchasing an additional 201,983 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,271,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,553,830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378,977 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,229,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,802,591,000 after purchasing an additional 398,230 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,201,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,437,403,000 after purchasing an additional 601,254 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.3%

IVV opened at $675.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $742.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $690.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $678.51. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $700.97.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

