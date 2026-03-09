Everest Group, Ltd. $EG Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 342,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273,003 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $119,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Everest Group alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Everest Group by 98.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Everest Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $384,000. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of Everest Group by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its stake in Everest Group by 15.4% during the second quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on EG. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Everest Group from $348.00 to $344.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Evercore set a $365.00 target price on Everest Group in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Everest Group from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Everest Group in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho set a $360.00 price target on Everest Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Everest Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $363.21.

Everest Group Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:EG opened at $334.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $332.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $333.07. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $302.44 and a 52 week high of $370.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.34.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $13.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $13.36 by ($0.10). Everest Group had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 9.09%.The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($18.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Everest Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.13%.

Everest Group Profile

(Free Report)

Everest Group (NYSE:EG) is a global research and consulting firm specializing in strategic advisory, market intelligence, and data-driven analysis for business process, information technology, and emerging technology services. The company provides insights and benchmarks that help enterprises and service providers optimize digital transformation initiatives, sourcing strategies, and operational performance. Through its proprietary research frameworks and data analytics, Everest Group delivers actionable guidance on areas such as automation, cloud migration, customer experience, and supply chain resilience.

With offerings that span advisory engagements, managed services research, and consulting projects, Everest Group serves multiple industry verticals, including banking and financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, telecommunications, and retail.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.