Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. $EXPD Position Boosted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,451,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 37,390 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $177,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXPD. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 63,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,784,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,041,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 29,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 9,103 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 405,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,735,000 after buying an additional 41,651 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EXPD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Zacks Research cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $134.30.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

EXPD stock opened at $146.66 on Monday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.47 and a 12 month high of $167.19. The firm has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.67.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 36.16% and a net margin of 7.64%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington is a global logistics and freight forwarding company headquartered in Seattle, Washington. The firm specializes in providing tailored supply chain solutions that encompass air, ocean and ground transportation. Through an integrated service model, Expeditors coordinates and manages the movement of goods for a diverse customer base, including manufacturers, retailers and technology companies.

The company’s core offerings include customs brokerage, cargo insurance, distribution and warehousing services, as well as vendor consolidation and inventory management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.