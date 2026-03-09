Fieldview Capital Management LLC Acquires 46,347 Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Fieldview Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 375.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 58,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 46,347 shares during the period. Fieldview Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $2,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 107.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust increased its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 352.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 1,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up from $66.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $53.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up from $51.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target (up from $62.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, February 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

BMY opened at $60.21 on Monday. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a one year low of $42.52 and a one year high of $63.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.26.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $12.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 69.65% and a net margin of 14.64%.Bristol Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. Analysts predict that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 73.04%.

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company’s core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS’s marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

