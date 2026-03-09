Fieldview Capital Management LLC Acquires 46,347 Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Fieldview Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 375.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 58,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 46,347 shares during the period. Fieldview Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $2,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 107.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust increased its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 352.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 1,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.
Key Headlines Impacting Bristol Myers Squibb
Here are the key news stories impacting Bristol Myers Squibb this week:
- Positive Sentiment: U.S. FDA approved Sotyktu (deucravacitinib) for adults with active psoriatic arthritis — a label expansion that can broaden Sotyktu’s market opportunity and revenue runway. U.S. FDA Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s Sotyktu® (deucravacitinib) for the Treatment of Adults with Active Psoriatic Arthritis
- Positive Sentiment: BMY declared a quarterly dividend of $0.63/share (ex-dividend April 2), maintaining a high-yield payout that supports income-focused investors and can underpin the stock’s valuation. Dividend Announcement
- Positive Sentiment: Reblozyl showed positive Phase 2 results in alpha-thalassemia and has exceeded $2.3B in annualized sales — evidence Reblozyl is becoming a material growth driver as older drugs decline. Reblozyl Phase 2 Success Shapes Bristol Myers Squibb Valuation Story
- Neutral Sentiment: Bristol-Myers Squibb is tracking the real-world impact of KarXT in schizophrenia — useful clinical/market data but longer-term and unlikely to move near-term earnings. Bristol-Myers Squibb Tracks Real-World Impact of KarXT in Schizophrenia
- Negative Sentiment: Q4 results showed revenue roughly in line but EPS missed consensus (reported $1.26 vs. ~$1.65 expected), which prompted investor selling and weighed on the stock. Earnings and Market Reaction
- Negative Sentiment: Recent articles highlight a larger-than-market intraday decline and analyst focus on legacy-product pressures — shorter-term sentiment and volatility remain a risk until new product growth scales. Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Research Report on Bristol Myers Squibb
Bristol Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.9%
BMY opened at $60.21 on Monday. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a one year low of $42.52 and a one year high of $63.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.26.
Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $12.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 69.65% and a net margin of 14.64%.Bristol Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. Analysts predict that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.
Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 73.04%.
Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile
Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company’s core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.
BMS’s marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bristol Myers Squibb
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.