Fieldview Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in HP Inc. $HPQ

Fieldview Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 174,511 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,752,000. HP makes up about 0.8% of Fieldview Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HPQ. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in HP by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 129,658,754 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,530,608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122,436 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 34,943,498 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $854,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,945 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,187,203 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $638,720,000 after purchasing an additional 424,544 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of HP by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,146,875 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $321,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of HP by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,066,521 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $197,307,000 after purchasing an additional 46,778 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

HPQ opened at $19.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.07. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $30.61.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The computer maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 367.41% and a net margin of 4.46%.The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. HP has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS. Research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.45%.

In related news, insider Anneliese Olson sold 16,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $415,306.58. Following the transaction, the insider owned 169 shares in the company, valued at $4,196.27. The trade was a 99.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ketan M. Patel sold 33,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total transaction of $772,713.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 34,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,724.68. The trade was a 49.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of HP from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on HP from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on HP from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Zacks Research cut HP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Evercore set a $22.00 price target on HP in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $21.58.

HP Inc is an American multinational information technology company that designs, manufactures and sells personal computing devices, printers and related supplies and services. Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial notebooks and desktops, workstations, displays and accessories, as well as an extensive line of printing hardware that includes home, office and production printers. HP also provides consumables such as ink and toner, managed print services, device deployment and lifecycle support, and software for device and print management.

Founded from the original Hewlett‑Packard Company, HP Inc became a separately traded public company in 2015 following a corporate split that created Hewlett Packard Enterprise to focus on enterprise hardware and services.

