Fieldview Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Fieldview Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 50,897 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $5,828,000. Walt Disney comprises about 1.0% of Fieldview Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 284,894 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,620,000 after acquiring an additional 23,100 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 130.5% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,590 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 7,695 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,352,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 244.6% in the third quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,365 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 7,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $21,177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $101.57 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $80.10 and a 12-month high of $124.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.07 and a 200-day moving average of $110.89. The company has a market capitalization of $179.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The entertainment giant reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $25.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.54 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DIS. UBS Group reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, November 14th. Phillip Securities raised Walt Disney to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.80.

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney’s operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

