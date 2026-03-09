Fieldview Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Fieldview Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 50,897 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $5,828,000. Walt Disney comprises about 1.0% of Fieldview Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 284,894 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,620,000 after acquiring an additional 23,100 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 130.5% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,590 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 7,695 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,352,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 244.6% in the third quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,365 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 7,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $21,177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.
Walt Disney Stock Down 0.8%
Shares of DIS stock opened at $101.57 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $80.10 and a 12-month high of $124.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.07 and a 200-day moving average of $110.89. The company has a market capitalization of $179.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DIS. UBS Group reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, November 14th. Phillip Securities raised Walt Disney to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.80.
- Positive Sentiment: Summer booking incentive — Disney is offering a free dining plan to Disney Visa cardmembers for select Walt Disney World stays, a targeted promotion that can boost room and F&B revenue during peak months and help fill discretionary spending categories. Disney Visa Cardmembers Can Get a Free Dining Plan at Walt Disney World in Today’s Daily Recap for 03/05/2026
- Positive Sentiment: Disney Cruise Line expansion — The Disney Adventure was christened in Singapore, reinforcing international cruise growth and incremental revenue opportunities outside North America. Global fleet momentum can support recurring revenue and margin mix improvements. Disney Cruise Line Christens the Disney Adventure in Singapore
- Positive Sentiment: Content upside — Pixar’s Hoppers is being positioned to capitalize on a viral meme, which could translate into stronger-than-expected box office and downstream streaming/licensing revenue if audience interest scales. Positive box-office surprises lift IP monetization across windows. Disney Pixar’s ‘Hoppers’ seeks to turn viral meme into box office gold
- Positive Sentiment: Parks investment — Disneyland’s $60M Avengers Campus expansion and other ride/upkeep projects signal continued capital spending to drive attendance and per-capita spending. These investments support long‑term park revenue growth. Disneyland offers behind-the-scenes tour of $60 million Avengers Campus expansion
- Neutral Sentiment: Leadership and liquidity debate — Coverage highlights Bob Iger stepping aside for parks chief Josh D’Amaro and the company’s $9.25B credit facility. Investors view this as mixed: it secures liquidity but raises execution and succession questions. Expect continued volatility while markets price leadership transition risk vs. stabilized financing. Disney Bull vs Bear: What Big Changes at the Entertainment Giant Really Mean for Investors
- Neutral Sentiment: Valuation debate persists — Analyst notes and fair‑value models cluster around ~$130 per share, underscoring a split between IP-driven upside and execution/earnings risk; this keeps the trading range relatively compressed until clearer fundamentals or guidance emerge. Why The Narrative Around Walt Disney (DIS) Is Shifting As Fair Value And IP Debates Collide
- Neutral Sentiment: Anniversary PR and nostalgia — Multiple stories and a downtown Orlando plaque commemorating the original 1965 “Florida Project” announcement create positive brand headlines but are unlikely to move near-term fundamentals materially. Orlando & Disney Unveil Plaque at the Site of Historic ‘The Florida Project’ Announcement
- Negative Sentiment: Safety/PR risk — A former safari driver alleges staff are trained to drive away if someone falls into a crocodile pit. That claim creates reputational risk, potential regulatory attention, and possible liability exposure if substantiated — factors that can pressure sentiment and attendance if amplified. “They’re not saving that baby”: Former Disney World safari driver says staff are trained to drive away if someone falls into crocodile pit
About Walt Disney
The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney’s operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.
On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.
