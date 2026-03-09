Fieldview Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Churchill Downs, Incorporated $CHDN

Fieldview Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Downs, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 39,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,869,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Churchill Downs by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,935,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 8.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,326,000 after purchasing an additional 16,646 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 711.5% in the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 37,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 33,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 9.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,017,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,730,000 after purchasing an additional 85,925 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CHDN shares. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Citizens Jmp raised their target price on Churchill Downs from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Churchill Downs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

CHDN stock opened at $83.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.65. Churchill Downs, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $82.67 and a 12-month high of $118.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.35.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $665.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.01 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 43.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs, Incorporated will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

Churchill Downs Incorporated is a leading American entertainment and gaming company best known for operating the Churchill Downs racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky, home of the annual Kentucky Derby. Beyond its signature thoroughbred racing venue, the company manages a diversified portfolio of live racing facilities, casinos, and off-track betting operations. Its services encompass pari-mutuel wagering, historical horse racing machines, and online betting through its TwinSpires platform, reaching horse racing and sports betting enthusiasts nationwide.

In its live racing segment, Churchill Downs oversees a network of racetracks and racing festivals, offering year-round events in multiple states.

