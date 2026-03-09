Fieldview Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 70,821 Corteva, Inc. $CTVA

Fieldview Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 70,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,790,000. Corteva accounts for approximately 0.8% of Fieldview Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Corteva by 118.3% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 209.5% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of CTVA opened at $76.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $51.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.00. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.40 and a 52 week high of $80.90.

Corteva Announces Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 6.29%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Corteva has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.700 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 45.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Corteva from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Corteva in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Corteva in a report on Monday, December 29th. CICC Research raised their price objective on Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Corteva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brian Titus sold 8,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $636,207.05. Following the transaction, the insider owned 8,090 shares in the company, valued at $619,289.50. The trade was a 50.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc (NYSE: CTVA) is an independent global agriculture company that was established as a publicly traded firm in mid‑2019 following the separation of the agriculture businesses from DowDuPont. The company focuses on delivering technologies and products that help farmers increase productivity and manage crop health. Corteva’s operations combine seed genetics, crop protection chemistries, digital tools and biological solutions to address the full cycle of crop production.

Core business activities include research and development of seed genetics and trait technologies, formulation and sale of crop protection products (such as herbicides, insecticides and fungicides), and the development of seed treatments and biologicals.

