Fieldview Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 7,603 General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Fieldview Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,593,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in General Dynamics by 164.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

GD stock opened at $364.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.39. General Dynamics Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $239.20 and a fifty-two week high of $369.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $354.72 and a 200-day moving average of $342.59.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.15 earnings per share. General Dynamics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.100-16.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Mark Rayha sold 4,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.79, for a total value of $1,524,212.30. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,767,997.44. This represents a 35.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David Paddock sold 20,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.92, for a total transaction of $6,818,971.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 36,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,272,808.48. This represents a 35.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $420.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on General Dynamics from $408.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on General Dynamics from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Friday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $376.26.

General Dynamics is a major American aerospace and defense contractor that designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of products and services for government and commercial customers worldwide. Headquartered in the United States (Reston, Virginia), the company supplies platforms and systems used by armed forces, civil authorities and private operators across multiple domains including air, land, sea and cyber.

Its principal activities span several operating businesses: a business aviation unit that develops and supports Gulfstream business jets; land systems that produce armored combat vehicles and related logistics and sustainment services; marine systems that design and construct submarines and surface ships for navies; and mission systems and information technology operations that provide command-and-control, communications, cybersecurity and systems-integration services.

