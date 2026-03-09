Fieldview Capital Management LLC Buys 26,650 Shares of Crh Plc $CRH

Fieldview Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 233.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,042 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,650 shares during the period. CRH comprises approximately 0.7% of Fieldview Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Fieldview Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $4,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CRH. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CRH by 158.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,316 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in CRH by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in CRH by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in CRH in the second quarter worth approximately $2,937,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in CRH in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,180,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRH stock opened at $106.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.33. Crh Plc has a twelve month low of $76.75 and a twelve month high of $131.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.21 and its 200-day moving average is $119.24.

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. CRH had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 10.02%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. CRH has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-6.050 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crh Plc will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.26%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on CRH from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CRH from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Longbow Research began coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson set a $120.00 price objective on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRH presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.86.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, originally formed as Cement Roadstone Holdings in 1970 and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is a global building materials group. The company has grown from its Irish roots into one of the largest international suppliers of construction materials, expanding primarily through acquisitions and regional business development. CRH operates an integrated network of manufacturing and distribution businesses that serve both public and private construction markets.

CRH’s core activities include the production and distribution of aggregates, cement, asphalt, ready-mixed concrete and other bulk materials, together with a broad range of value-added building products such as precast concrete, masonry, bricks, roofing products, pipe and drainage systems, and construction accessories.

