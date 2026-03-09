Fieldview Capital Management LLC Buys 48,747 Shares of AT&T Inc. $T

Fieldview Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 63.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,936 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,747 shares during the quarter. Fieldview Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Inceptionr LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 24,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 8,402 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its position in shares of AT&T by 20.4% during the third quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 11,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 0.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 686,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,400,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in AT&T by 2.1% in the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 34,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its stake in AT&T by 4.5% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 40,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
- Positive Sentiment: AT&T is expanding its AT&T Guarantee to nearly 50 million more households and adding free Internet Backup for customers who bundle AT&T Fiber and Wireless — a move meant to boost perceived reliability and reduce churn for higher‑value bundled customers. This directly targets the reliability concern that matters to both consumer retention and enterprise customers. AT&T Expands America’s Best Guarantee to Millions of Households Nationwide
- Positive Sentiment: AT&T and Ericsson demonstrated a working prototype of an AI-driven 5G/Cloud RAN feature that improves radio efficiency — a technical advancement that could lower network costs and support better margins as AT&T shifts to a cloud-native, AI-enabled network. Investors view such infrastructure progress as supportive of long‑term service quality and capital efficiency. AT&T Inc (T) Demonstrates Working Prototype of 5G/Cloud RAN Feature
- Positive Sentiment: Coverage comparing AT&T and Verizon highlights a recent Verizon outage and frames reliability as central for dividend investors. That incident reinforces AT&T’s push on guarantees and could tilt income‑oriented investors toward AT&T if they see it as the steadier yield play. AT&T vs. Verizon in 2026: Which Telecom Dividend Stock Is Actually Worth Owning?
- Positive Sentiment: Macro/sector commentary notes telecoms (including AT&T) outperforming many big tech names year‑to‑date as investors rotate to value and defensive income plays; that rotation supports higher relative multiple and demand for AT&T shares. Why Telecoms Like AT&T And Verizon Are Trouncing Tech Giants
- Neutral Sentiment: AT&T is frequently listed in dividend‑focused roundups as a long‑term “set it and forget it” income stock — a narrative that helps attract buy‑and‑hold investors, but adds little immediate catalyst beyond continued yield appeal. Set It and Forget It: The Dividend Stocks Worth Holding for the Rest of Your Life
- Neutral Sentiment: Reports that AT&T may roll out new phone plans imminently are speculative; new pricing or packaging could be a modest near‑term customer or ARPU catalyst but details and timing are uncertain. Report Suggests AT&T New Phone Plans for 2026 Could Arrive March 12
- Negative Sentiment: Social media criticism resurfaced around AT&T’s large historical losses (a $47B write-down from six years ago), which can stir negative sentiment but is unlikely to change fundamentals — still, reputational reminders can pressure short‑term trading if amplified. Reddit Is Still Furious About AT&T’s $47 Billion Loss From Six Years Ago
T stock opened at $28.65 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.04 and a 200 day moving average of $26.33. The firm has a market cap of $200.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.39. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.95 and a twelve month high of $29.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.
AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 17.47%.The business had revenue of $33.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 12th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 12th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 36.39%.
AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.
AT&T’s product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.
