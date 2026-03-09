Fieldview Capital Management LLC Buys 9,979 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG

Fieldview Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 327.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,022 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 9,979 shares during the quarter. Fieldview Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $3,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 777,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $182,626,000 after purchasing an additional 300,100 shares in the last quarter. M&G PLC raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 49.6% in the third quarter. M&G PLC now owns 556,285 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $130,727,000 after buying an additional 184,520 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 35.3% in the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 196,819 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,244,000 after buying an additional 51,326 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 12.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,460,762 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $343,250,000 after buying an additional 163,861 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 2.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,504 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,711,000 after buying an additional 9,085 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LNG. TD Cowen upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $274.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $277.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $266.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $282.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.89.

NYSE LNG opened at $254.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.86. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.20 and a twelve month high of $259.24. The company has a market capitalization of $53.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.25.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $10.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $6.78. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 32.04% and a net margin of 26.68%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 6th were given a $0.555 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 6th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is presently 9.14%.

Cheniere Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to purchase up to 21.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc is a U.S.-based energy company that develops, owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure and markets LNG to global customers. The company’s core activities include natural gas liquefaction, long‑term and short‑term LNG sales and marketing, and the associated midstream services required to move gas from production basins to international markets. Cheniere focuses on converting domestic natural gas into LNG for export, providing a bridge between North American supply and overseas demand.

Cheniere’s principal operating assets are large-scale LNG export terminals located on the U.S.

