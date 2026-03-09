Fieldview Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Fieldview Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 54,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,342,000. Boston Scientific makes up approximately 0.9% of Fieldview Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 2,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.9% in the second quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 5.1% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Boston Scientific by 0.7% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 15,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 160,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total transaction of $15,042,634.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,411,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,983,105.15. This represents a 10.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BSX opened at $71.24 on Monday. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 1-year low of $70.75 and a 1-year high of $109.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.03 and a 200-day moving average of $94.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $105.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 14.44%.The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Boston Scientific's revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Boston Scientific has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.430-3.490 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Boston Scientific from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Boston Scientific from $130.00 to $102.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Boston Scientific from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $125.00 to $94.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $108.36.

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific’s activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

