Fieldview Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. $BLDR

Fieldview Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 24,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 9,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 5.9% during the second quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 20.5% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $93.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.14 and a 200-day moving average of $117.65. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.72 and a 52-week high of $151.03. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.56.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.18). Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 2.87%.The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLDR. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $115.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $124.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “cautious” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.81.

Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc is a leading supplier of structural and value-added building products and services to professional contractors, homebuilders and remodelers. The company provides a comprehensive range of materials and prefabricated components that support all phases of residential construction, from site development and framing to finishing and installation.

The company’s core offerings include lumber and lumber sheet goods, windows and doors, millwork, roofing and siding, and engineered wood products such as roof and floor trusses.

