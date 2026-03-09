Fieldview Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

Fieldview Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 59,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,760,000. Colgate-Palmolive comprises approximately 0.8% of Fieldview Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% during the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 16,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.5% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% during the second quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, COO Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 35,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total value of $3,311,350.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 10,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,363.15. The trade was a 77.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stanley J. Sutula III sold 97,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total value of $9,223,659.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 55,310 shares in the company, valued at $5,214,073.70. The trade was a 63.89% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 184,683 shares of company stock valued at $17,486,693. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CL. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, February 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.75.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $93.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.03. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 12 month low of $74.54 and a 12 month high of $100.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.41 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.28.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 353.72%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 21st were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 79.39%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a global consumer products company with a long history in household and personal care categories. The business traces its roots to the early 19th century and has evolved into a multinational manufacturer and marketer of everyday consumer goods focused on health, hygiene and home care.

The company’s core activities center on oral care, personal care, home care and pet nutrition. Its product portfolio includes toothpaste, toothbrushes and mouthwash in oral care; soaps, body washes and deodorants in personal care; dishwashing liquids, surface cleaners and other household products in home care; and scientifically formulated pet foods under its pet nutrition business.

