Fieldview Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 74,442 Aramark $ARMK

Fieldview Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 74,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,859,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Aramark by 3.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,312,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,598,000 after acquiring an additional 639,423 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Aramark during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,218,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its stake in Aramark by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,204,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,041,000 after purchasing an additional 374,656 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Aramark by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,888,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,926,000 after purchasing an additional 227,301 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Aramark by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,441,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,825,000 after purchasing an additional 205,267 shares during the last quarter.

Aramark Stock Performance

NYSE ARMK opened at $40.28 on Monday. Aramark has a 1-year low of $29.92 and a 1-year high of $44.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.27 and a 200-day moving average of $38.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.06.

Aramark Dividend Announcement

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 1.69%.Aramark’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Aramark has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.180-2.280 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Aramark’s payout ratio is currently 40.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ARMK shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Aramark from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $45.00 target price on Aramark in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Aramark in a research note on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group set a $47.00 price target on Aramark and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Aramark from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aramark currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.38.

Aramark Profile

Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) is a global provider of food services, facilities management and uniform solutions, serving clients across a wide array of industries including education, healthcare, business and government. The company operates through three primary segments: Food and Support Services, Uniform and Career Apparel, and Facility Services, delivering integrated solutions designed to enhance guest experiences, improve operational efficiencies and maintain safe, clean environments. Aramark’s offerings include corporate dining, patient and senior nutrition, campus dining, sports and entertainment concessions, custodial services, technical maintenance and industrial laundry.

Founded in 1959 and headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Aramark has expanded its footprint to more than 20 countries, with a strong presence in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia.

