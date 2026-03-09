Fieldview Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

Fieldview Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 19.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Fieldview Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $3,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MELI. Lavaca Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 140,201.3% in the second quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 1,066,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,530 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 9.8% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 572,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,565,000 after buying an additional 50,893 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 497,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,447,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 271,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,535,000 after buying an additional 9,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $698,848,000. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at MercadoLibre

In other news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras sold 845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,028.14, for a total value of $1,713,778.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stelleo Tolda sold 246 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,047.88, for a total value of $503,778.48. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,136 shares of company stock worth $2,308,788 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,787.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.38, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,024.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,139.12. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,654.24 and a 1 year high of $2,645.22.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $11.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.66 by ($0.63). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 33.73%. The company had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $12.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MELI. Wedbush decreased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,600.00 to $2,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,750.00 to $2,400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,900.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,750.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,785.33.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates an integrated e-commerce and fintech ecosystem serving consumers and businesses across Latin America. The company provides an online marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for a wide range of goods and services, supported by tools for merchants, advertising, and classifieds. Over time MercadoLibre has expanded beyond its marketplace roots into complementary areas that support digital commerce end to end.

Key offerings include its marketplace platform and a suite of logistics and payment services.

