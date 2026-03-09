Fieldview Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated $HBAN

Fieldview Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 478,852 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,828 shares during the quarter. Huntington Bancshares accounts for 1.4% of Fieldview Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Fieldview Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $8,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter worth $374,474,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 15.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,230,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $594,054,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640,302 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1,700.0% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,351,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164,915 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 14,950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,004,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,359,000 after buying an additional 2,984,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 60,939,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,020,382,000 after buying an additional 2,776,429 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 2.2%

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $16.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.70 and its 200-day moving average is $17.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.95. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $19.45.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HBAN shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. UBS Group set a $21.00 price target on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HBAN

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Gary Torgow purchased 14,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.81 per share, with a total value of $252,902.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 943,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,800,903.21. This trade represents a 1.53% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James D. Rollins III acquired 6,873 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.27 per share, with a total value of $159,934.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,080. This trade represents a -239.23% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders purchased 26,488 shares of company stock worth $510,286 and sold 50,145 shares worth $929,885. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ: HBAN) is a bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, that provides a broad range of banking and financial services through its principal subsidiary, Huntington National Bank. The company’s operations are centered on retail and commercial banking, and it serves individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, and institutional customers.

Huntington’s product offerings include traditional deposit and lending products, consumer and commercial loans, mortgage origination and servicing, auto financing, and business banking solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.