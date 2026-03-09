Fieldview Capital Management LLC Has $3.96 Million Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Fieldview Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 1,008.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 14,674 shares during the period. Fieldview Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 10.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 416,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,194,000 after buying an additional 39,026 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $631,000. Dundas Partners LLP grew its position in Analog Devices by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dundas Partners LLP now owns 206,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,798,000 after acquiring an additional 8,779 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its position in Analog Devices by 8.5% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 21,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.44, for a total transaction of $2,784,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 49,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,828,444.16. This represents a 16.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katsufumi Nakamura sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total value of $150,730.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 12,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,831,556.60. The trade was a 3.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 57,743 shares of company stock valued at $16,836,340 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $291.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $366.96.

Analog Devices stock opened at $315.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $316.34 and its 200 day moving average is $273.34. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $158.65 and a one year high of $363.20. The firm has a market cap of $154.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analog Devices has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.730-3.030 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.44%.

Analog Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: ADI) is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company’s product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

