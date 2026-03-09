Fieldview Capital Management LLC Has $4.39 Million Stake in Spotify Technology $SPOT

Fieldview Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 717.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares during the quarter. Fieldview Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $4,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 3,800.0% during the third quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 39 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the third quarter worth about $29,000. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SPOT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $735.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Spotify Technology from $830.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Phillip Securities raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $750.00 to $710.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $860.00 to $760.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $698.91.

Spotify Technology Stock Up 2.6%

SPOT opened at $566.73 on Monday. Spotify Technology has a 12-month low of $405.00 and a 12-month high of $785.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $507.95 and a 200-day moving average of $600.68. The stock has a market cap of $116.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.79, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.66.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $2.00. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 31.35% and a net margin of 13.16%.The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Spotify Technology

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology is a digital audio streaming company best known for its on-demand music service and a growing portfolio of spoken-word content. Founded in Sweden in 2006 by Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon and launched commercially in 2008, the company offers a cross-platform app that enables users to discover, stream and organize music, podcasts and other audio. Its primary consumer products include a free, ad-supported tier and a paid Spotify Premium subscription that provides ad-free listening, offline playback and higher-quality audio streams.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.