Fieldview Capital Management LLC Has $5.08 Million Stock Holdings in InterDigital, Inc. $IDCC

Fieldview Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,723 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 8,746 shares during the quarter. InterDigital comprises approximately 0.8% of Fieldview Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Fieldview Capital Management LLC’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $5,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,282,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in InterDigital by 7.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,993 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in InterDigital by 144.3% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 7,113 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in InterDigital by 303.1% during the 2nd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 143,406 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,156,000 after purchasing an additional 107,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in InterDigital during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,076,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital Price Performance

Shares of InterDigital stock opened at $357.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $340.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $339.93. InterDigital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.60 and a twelve month high of $412.60. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 1.57.

Insider Transactions at InterDigital

InterDigital ( NASDAQ:IDCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $158.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.57 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 48.76% and a return on equity of 41.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.15 earnings per share. InterDigital has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.390-2.680 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that InterDigital, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Richard Brezski sold 6,981 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.49, for a total value of $2,307,150.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 83,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,554,273.26. This represents a 7.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lawrence Liren Chen sold 5,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.62, for a total value of $1,951,959.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 153,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,151,086.74. This trade represents a 3.75% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,304 shares of company stock valued at $15,134,779. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on IDCC shares. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of InterDigital from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b+)” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded InterDigital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Research cut InterDigital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a $425.00 price objective on InterDigital in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.67.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc is a mobile and video technology research and development company that designs and licenses wireless communications and video compression innovations. Its patent portfolio encompasses key standards across 3G, 4G LTE and 5G wireless networks, as well as video and multimedia technologies. By focusing on fundamental technology creation rather than device manufacturing, InterDigital delivers core intellectual property to smartphone manufacturers, chipset vendors and telecommunications operators worldwide.

The company’s principal services include patent licensing, technology evaluation and consulting.

