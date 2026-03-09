Fieldview Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Global-e Online Ltd. $GLBE

Fieldview Capital Management LLC increased its position in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) by 31.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 105,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,434 shares during the quarter. Fieldview Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global-e Online were worth $3,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Global-e Online by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 214,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,678,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Global-e Online by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 8,041 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Global-e Online by 689.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 327,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,718,000 after purchasing an additional 286,187 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 2.1% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 386,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,835,000 after purchasing an additional 7,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GLBE opened at $35.39 on Monday. Global-e Online Ltd. has a 52-week low of $26.64 and a 52-week high of $43.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.32 and a 200-day moving average of $36.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.65 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GLBE shares. Benchmark increased their price objective on Global-e Online from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Global-e Online from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Global-e Online from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Global-e Online from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global-e Online presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.80.

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLBE) is a leading cross-border e-commerce platform that enables online merchants to expand sales internationally. The company’s cloud-based solution integrates with major e-commerce systems to offer localized checkout experiences, dynamic currency conversion, import duties and taxes calculation, fraud prevention, and compliance with local trade regulations. By managing the end-to-end complexities of global transactions, Global-e helps retailers streamline their international operations and deliver a seamless shopping experience to customers worldwide.

Central to Global-e’s offering is a comprehensive suite of services that includes customizable checkout in the buyer’s local language, real-time display of prices in over 140 currencies, support for region-specific payment methods, and transparent calculation of duties and taxes at point of sale.

