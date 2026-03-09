Fieldview Capital Management LLC Invests $3.38 Million in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. $GLPI

Fieldview Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 72,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,377,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 269,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,590,000 after buying an additional 131,756 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 27,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 65,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 9,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $9,085,000. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GLPI. Mizuho set a $50.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.95.

GLPI stock opened at $48.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.17 and a 12 month high of $52.24.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $407.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.02 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 52.24% and a return on equity of 17.10%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Gaming and Leisure Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.060-4.110 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.4%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.22%.

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $189,480.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 130,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,178,421.73. The trade was a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven Ladany sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $805,860.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 65,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,914,482.23. This trade represents a 21.66% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,042 shares of company stock worth $3,203,844. Insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc (NASDAQ: GLPI) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership and management of gaming and entertainment properties. Established in 2013 as a spin-off from Penn National Gaming, the company was designed to acquire and hold real estate assets associated with casinos, racetracks and other gaming facilities, while leasing those assets back to operating partners under long-term, triple-net lease agreements.

The company’s core activities involve identifying attractive gaming real estate, structuring lease agreements that align tenant incentives with property performance, and actively managing its portfolio to enhance asset value.

