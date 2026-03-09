Fieldview Capital Management LLC Invests $3.97 Million in Trimble Inc. $TRMB

Fieldview Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 48,604 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,969,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRMB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Trimble by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,265,817 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,471,204,000 after buying an additional 192,288 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Trimble by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,908,124 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $828,799,000 after buying an additional 273,320 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Trimble by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 9,019,663 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $685,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,315 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Trimble by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,170,179 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $318,285,000 after acquiring an additional 525,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,089,301 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $310,705,000 after acquiring an additional 248,751 shares during the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total value of $606,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 34,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,782,029.36. The trade was a 17.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Phillip Sawarynski sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $181,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 25,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,277.80. This trade represents a 8.05% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,398,038 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRMB stock opened at $70.08 on Monday. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $87.50. The company has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Trimble had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $969.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Trimble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.420-3.620 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.740 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trimble announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, December 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRMB. Barclays upped their price target on Trimble from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Trimble from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Trimble in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Trimble from $94.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trimble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.75.

Trimble Inc (NASDAQ: TRMB) is a technology company that develops hardware, software and services to improve the productivity and connectivity of customers across the construction, agriculture, geospatial, transportation and logistics, and natural resources sectors. The company’s offerings center on advanced positioning technologies — including GNSS/GPS receivers, inertial sensors and laser scanning — integrated with application-specific software and cloud services to enable precise measurement, modeling, machine control and workflow automation for field and office operations.

Trimble’s product portfolio spans surveying and geospatial instruments (total stations, mobile mapping and terrestrial laser scanners), construction solutions (machine control systems, site positioning and estimating), agriculture systems (auto-steer, guidance and application-control platforms), and fleet and transportation telematics.

