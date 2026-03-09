Fieldview Capital Management LLC Invests $5.77 Million in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ALNY

Fieldview Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 12,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,772,000. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 0.9% of Fieldview Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALNY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $662,837,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $194,616,000. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 2,121,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $691,771,000 after acquiring an additional 486,489 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $162,577,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,565,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,185,846,000 after acquiring an additional 268,313 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALNY shares. Barclays assumed coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $527.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $495.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $495.00 to $408.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $477.96.

Positive Sentiment: Alnylam signed a research collaboration with Tenaya Therapeutics to discover and validate genetic targets for cardiovascular disease — deal includes about $10M upfront plus up to $1.13B in milestones, expanding Alnylam’s RNAi opportunity set beyond liver/rare diseases. Tenaya deal

Alnylam signed a research collaboration with Tenaya Therapeutics to discover and validate genetic targets for cardiovascular disease — deal includes about $10M upfront plus up to $1.13B in milestones, expanding Alnylam’s RNAi opportunity set beyond liver/rare diseases. Positive Sentiment: Alnylam struck a multi‑year precision‑medicine agreement with Helix to accelerate target discovery and patient stratification — a collaboration that could improve R&D efficiency and help de‑risk development programs. Helix agreement

Alnylam struck a multi‑year precision‑medicine agreement with Helix to accelerate target discovery and patient stratification — a collaboration that could improve R&D efficiency and help de‑risk development programs. Positive Sentiment: Coverage notes a Canada reimbursement decision for AMVUTTRA and ongoing trial progress for pipeline assets — these commercial developments improve near‑term revenue visibility for marketed RNAi drugs. AMVUTTRA reimbursement

Coverage notes a Canada reimbursement decision for AMVUTTRA and ongoing trial progress for pipeline assets — these commercial developments improve near‑term revenue visibility for marketed RNAi drugs. Neutral Sentiment: The market reaction to Tenaya’s stock after the deal (TNYA pulled back after a strong rally) shows partner‑stock volatility but does not directly change Alnylam’s deal economics. TNYA market reaction

The market reaction to Tenaya’s stock after the deal (TNYA pulled back after a strong rally) shows partner‑stock volatility but does not directly change Alnylam’s deal economics. Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest reports showing “0 shares” / 0.0 days to cover are likely a reporting glitch and are not a real driver of positioning today.

Short‑interest reports showing “0 shares” / 0.0 days to cover are likely a reporting glitch and are not a real driver of positioning today. Negative Sentiment: Multiple insiders, including CEO Yvonne Greenstreet and several EVPs, disclosed share sales (early March filings). Clustered insider selling can create near‑term negative sentiment and add selling pressure despite insiders still holding large stakes. CEO SEC filing InsiderTrades summary

Multiple insiders, including CEO Yvonne Greenstreet and several EVPs, disclosed share sales (early March filings). Clustered insider selling can create near‑term negative sentiment and add selling pressure despite insiders still holding large stakes. Negative Sentiment: Recent quarterly results (reported Feb. 12) missed EPS and revenue estimates, which keeps valuation under scrutiny and may limit upside until clearer revenue traction is sustained.

ALNY opened at $320.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $42.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.52 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $352.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $414.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.87 and a 12 month high of $495.55.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.18). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.65) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 84.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 6,799 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total value of $2,227,692.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 98,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,315,464.20. The trade was a 6.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.73, for a total transaction of $528,193.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 21,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,989,297.80. The trade was a 7.03% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,923 shares of company stock valued at $18,072,087. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: ALNY) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Founded to translate the scientific discovery of RNAi into new medicines, Alnylam applies small interfering RNA (siRNA) technology to silence disease-causing genes. The company develops therapies designed to provide durable disease modification by targeting underlying genetic drivers across a range of rare and more prevalent conditions.

Alnylam has advanced multiple siRNA-based products into commercialization, initially using lipid nanoparticle delivery and more recently employing GalNAc-conjugate chemistry to enable targeted delivery to the liver with subcutaneous dosing.

