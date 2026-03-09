Fieldview Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Macy’s, Inc. $M

Fieldview Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,286 shares during the quarter. Macy’s accounts for 0.8% of Fieldview Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Fieldview Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $4,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of M. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Macy’s during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Macy’s by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Macy’s by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Macy’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Macy’s by 71.7% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on M. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen cut Macy’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Macy’s has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $21.33.

Macy’s Stock Performance

NYSE:M opened at $18.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $24.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.85.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.1915 dividend. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.20%.

Insider Activity at Macy’s

In other Macy’s news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $2,033,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 51,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,771.12. This represents a 62.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Macy’s Profile

Macy’s, Inc is a leading American omnichannel retailer operating under the Macy’s brand, as well as specialty divisions Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury. The company’s retail portfolio encompasses full-line department stores, fashion-focused specialty outlets and a high-end beauty chain, offering consumers a wide array of apparel, footwear, accessories, cosmetics and home furnishings. Through its integrated network of physical stores and digital platforms, Macy’s seeks to deliver a seamless shopping experience that blends in-store service with online convenience.

The company’s product assortment spans men’s, women’s and children’s clothing, beauty and personal care products, housewares and home décor.

