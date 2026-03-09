Fieldview Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST

Fieldview Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,640 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 12,329 shares during the quarter. Fieldview Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $3,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 39.9% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 27,875 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after buying an additional 7,951 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 615 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,992 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at about $573,000. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ROST. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $199.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $200.00 price target on Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.29.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $211.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.58. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.36 and a 52-week high of $216.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $193.33 and a 200-day moving average of $172.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.97.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.51%.

Ross Stores, Inc (NASDAQ: ROST) is an American off‑price retailer headquartered in Dublin, California, that operates the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS store formats. The company sells a broad assortment of apparel, footwear, home fashions, accessories and other soft goods, positioning itself as a value-oriented destination for brand‑name and fashion merchandise at reduced prices.

Ross’s business model centers on opportunistic buying of excess inventory, closeouts, cancelled orders and overstocks from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers.

