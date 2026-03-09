Fieldview Capital Management LLC Makes New $3.02 Million Investment in MKS Inc. $MKSI

Fieldview Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MKS Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 24,360 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MKSI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MKS during the 2nd quarter worth $85,391,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in MKS by 146.4% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 912,380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $90,654,000 after purchasing an additional 542,094 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MKS by 79.3% during the second quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 991,298 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $98,495,000 after purchasing an additional 438,338 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MKS by 63.4% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 878,114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $87,249,000 after purchasing an additional 340,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of MKS in the third quarter worth about $40,023,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MKSI shares. Citigroup raised their target price on MKS from $185.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on MKS from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Zacks Research raised shares of MKS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of MKS from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of MKS in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.46.

In related news, Director Gerald G. Colella sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.97, for a total value of $2,539,700.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 40,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,163,117.49. This represents a 19.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John Tseng-Chung Lee sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.77, for a total transaction of $7,703,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 154,696 shares in the company, valued at $39,721,291.92. This trade represents a 16.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,595 shares of company stock valued at $16,208,082. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $210.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.93. MKS Inc. has a one year low of $54.84 and a one year high of $269.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.64.

MKS (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.04). MKS had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. MKS’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. MKS has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.720-2.280 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MKS Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from MKS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd. MKS’s payout ratio is presently 22.88%.

MKS Instruments, Inc (NASDAQ: MKSI) designs, manufactures and markets technology solutions that enable advanced processes in a variety of high‐technology and industrial markets. The company’s core offerings include vacuum and gas delivery systems, pressure and flow measurement instruments, optical metrology tools, photonics subsystems and critical components for manufacturing processes. These products support the precise control and monitoring needs of semiconductor, industrial manufacturing, life and health sciences, and research applications.

The company’s product portfolio features mass flow controllers, pressure transducers, vacuum gauges, gas purity monitors, laser-based metrology systems and photonic devices such as lasers and detectors.

