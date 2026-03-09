Fieldview Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. $ODFL

Fieldview Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,082,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. YANKCOM Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.1% during the second quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 818 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. STF Management LP boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. STF Management LP now owns 3,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Old Dominion Freight Line

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 52,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.77, for a total transaction of $10,128,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 712,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,832,056. This trade represents a 6.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 3,134 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.27, for a total value of $608,842.18. Following the transaction, the director owned 11,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,190,977.06. The trade was a 21.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 80,134 shares of company stock worth $15,640,132 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on ODFL shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $217.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.50.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Down 7.9%

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $193.97 on Monday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.01 and a 1-year high of $221.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.43 billion, a PE ratio of 40.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.23.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.02%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line is a U.S.-based less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation company that provides regional, inter-regional and national freight services. Founded in 1934 and headquartered in Thomasville, North Carolina, the company has grown from a regional carrier into a national freight network, operating a broad system of service centers and terminals to move shipments for shippers of varying sizes and industries.

The company’s core business is LTL trucking, offering scheduled pickup and delivery for palletized freight that does not require a full truckload.

