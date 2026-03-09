Fieldview Capital Management LLC Purchases 24,786 Shares of Newmont Corporation $NEM

Fieldview Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 502.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,786 shares during the quarter. Fieldview Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Newmont by 327.8% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 1,648.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Caldwell Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Newmont Stock Up 0.2%
Newmont stock opened at $116.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Newmont Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $42.03 and a fifty-two week high of $134.88.
Newmont Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.28%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NEM shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $89.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on Newmont from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Newmont from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank raised Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.15.
Newmont News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Newmont this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Zacks upgraded NEM to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), which typically attracts buying interest and can lift near-term sentiment among retail and model-driven investors. Newmont (NEM) Upgraded to Strong Buy: Here’s What You Should Know
- Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research has raised near-term EPS estimates for Newmont (Q3 and Q4 2026), lifting fundamentals expectations—this supports higher earnings-per-share forecasts and improves the stock’s forward valuation (consensus full-year EPS ~ $3.45).
- Positive Sentiment: Citigroup raised its price target on NEM to $150, signaling bullish conviction from a major bank and giving investors a higher upside reference point. Citigroup Increases Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Price Target to $150.00
- Positive Sentiment: Geopolitical tensions pushed gold toward record highs, a clear tailwind for gold miners’ revenues and margins—this macro driver supports Newmont’s commodity-linked upside. With Iran Sending Gold Over $5,000, the Best Gold Stocks and ETFs to Buy Now
- Neutral Sentiment: Several pieces discuss whether Wall Street’s optimistic broker recommendations are meaningful; coverage may drive short-term flows but analysts’ consensus is mixed, so impact is uncertain. Is Newmont (NEM) a Buy as Wall Street Analysts Look Optimistic?
- Negative Sentiment: TD Securities reduced its expectations for Newmont, which pressures sentiment from institutional investors and can weigh on short-term performance. TD Securities Has Lowered Expectations for Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Stock Price
- Negative Sentiment: Earlier analyst downgrades triggered a sharp intraday sell-off (reported trading down ~8% after a downgrade), creating lingering volatility and a stubborn headline risk. Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Trading Down 8% After Analyst Downgrade
- Negative Sentiment: Recent write-ups noted material intraday dips (around 2.7–2.8% in prior sessions), reflecting that selling pressure can reappear despite positive analyst notes. Why Newmont Corporation (NEM) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today
Newmont Company Profile
Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company’s core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long‑lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.
Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.
