Fieldview Capital Management LLC Purchases 24,786 Shares of Newmont Corporation $NEM

Fieldview Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 502.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,786 shares during the quarter. Fieldview Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Newmont alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Newmont by 327.8% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 1,648.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Caldwell Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Stock Up 0.2%

Newmont stock opened at $116.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Newmont Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $42.03 and a fifty-two week high of $134.88.

Newmont Increases Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NEM shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $89.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on Newmont from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Newmont from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank raised Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.15.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Newmont

Newmont News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Newmont this week:

Newmont Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company’s core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long‑lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.