Fieldview Capital Management LLC Purchases 8,871 Shares of Encompass Health Corporation $EHC

Fieldview Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,871 shares during the period. Encompass Health accounts for 0.7% of Fieldview Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Fieldview Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $4,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Encompass Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 88.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Encompass Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Encompass Health

In other Encompass Health news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.64, for a total value of $16,746,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 377,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,096,094.80. This trade represents a 28.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Encompass Health Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE:EHC opened at $106.89 on Monday. Encompass Health Corporation has a 52 week low of $92.53 and a 52 week high of $127.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.93 and a 200 day moving average of $113.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.71.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Encompass Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.810-6.100 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Corporation will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 13.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on EHC shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Encompass Health from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Encompass Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on Encompass Health

Encompass Health Profile

(Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation is a leading provider of post‐acute healthcare services in the United States, operating a comprehensive network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals and home health and hospice agencies. Its inpatient rehabilitation hospitals offer intensive therapy programs for patients recovering from conditions such as stroke, brain injury, spinal cord injury, cardiac and pulmonary disorders, and orthopedic procedures. Through its home health segment, Encompass Health delivers skilled nursing, physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech therapy to patients in the comfort of their homes, while its hospice services provide end‐of‐life care focused on symptom management and emotional support for patients and families.

Founded in 1984 as HealthSouth Corporation and rebranded as Encompass Health in 2018, the company has grown organically and through acquisitions to serve patients across more than 30 states.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.