Fieldview Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated $IRM

Fieldview Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,092,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,253,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,816,981,000 after acquiring an additional 188,213 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Iron Mountain by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,809,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,737,002,000 after acquiring an additional 104,524 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Iron Mountain by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,348,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,222,000 after acquiring an additional 55,273 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,289,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter valued at $419,457,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 98,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.36, for a total transaction of $10,592,030.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 98,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,591,815.52. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.88, for a total value of $762,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 11,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,256,584.08. This represents a 37.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 293,274 shares of company stock worth $30,697,937 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IRM stock opened at $105.17 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.37. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $72.33 and a fifty-two week high of $115.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a PE ratio of 219.10 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.864 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 718.75%.

IRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Loop Capital set a $130.00 target price on Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.60.

Iron Mountain Incorporated is a global information management company that helps organizations protect, store, and manage their physical and digital information. The firm provides a range of services including secure records storage, document imaging and digitization, secure shredding and destruction, and information governance solutions designed to support regulatory compliance and business continuity. Iron Mountain also offers specialized secure storage environments and logistics for sensitive assets such as art, medical records, and legal archives.

Beyond traditional records management, Iron Mountain has expanded into technology-driven services to support customers’ digital transformation.

