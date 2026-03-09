Fieldview Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Fieldview Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,082 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,293,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 149 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.03, for a total transaction of $23,070,311.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 298,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,096,383.61. This trade represents a 28.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 800 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.81, for a total value of $147,848.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 46,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,502,184.05. The trade was a 1.71% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,568 shares of company stock worth $24,159,059. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $165.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $171.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.19. The company has a market capitalization of $134.68 billion, a PE ratio of 91.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.78. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.57 and a 1-year high of $223.61.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The network technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 17.60%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.650-3.700 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PANW. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $220.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Evercore lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.19.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company’s product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

