Fieldview Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Fieldview Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 19,524 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,822,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 160,368 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $23,180,000 after acquiring an additional 31,631 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 129.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 269,813 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $33,319,000 after purchasing an additional 152,453 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 76,998 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $9,508,000 after purchasing an additional 30,779 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its position in TJX Companies by 26.0% during the third quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 370,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $53,480,000 after purchasing an additional 76,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.9% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 171,820 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $24,835,000 after purchasing an additional 8,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up from $145.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-two have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.55.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $159.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $155.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.73. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.10 and a 1 year high of $162.68.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.36 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.70% and a net margin of 9.10%.The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.930-5.020 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th were given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 12th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 34.84%.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total value of $4,828,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 479,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,145,910.20. This trade represents a 5.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About TJX Companies

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women’s, men’s and children’s apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company’s business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

Further Reading

