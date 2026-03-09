Fieldview Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in HF Sinclair Corporation $DINO

Fieldview Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 72,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,811,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its position in HF Sinclair by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 310,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the third quarter worth approximately $7,477,000. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the third quarter worth approximately $486,000. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 498.2% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 51,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 42,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DINO opened at $56.11 on Monday. HF Sinclair Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $24.66 and a fifty-two week high of $59.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.71.

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.02) EPS. On average, analysts predict that HF Sinclair Corporation will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 65.15%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Argus upgraded HF Sinclair to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on HF Sinclair from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on HF Sinclair from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.73.

HF Sinclair Corporation is a diversified energy manufacturing company engaged in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products across the United States. The company operates a network of refineries and processing facilities that convert crude oil and other feedstocks into fuels and specialty products. Its integrated model encompasses upstream supply agreements, midstream logistics, and downstream marketing channels, positioning HF Sinclair as a key supplier of refined products to wholesale and retail markets.

The company’s core product slate includes gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and renewable fuels such as renewable diesel and biodiesel.

