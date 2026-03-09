Fieldview Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 109,353 Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. $NCLH

Fieldview Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 109,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,693,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chapin Davis Inc. purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter worth approximately $3,604,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 341.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,119,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,889 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 23.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 593,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,610,000 after purchasing an additional 111,982 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 27.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 457,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,059,000 after purchasing an additional 97,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldentree Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 3,997,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,908,000 after buying an additional 771,955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on NCLH shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.55.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

Shares of NCLH opened at $20.07 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.46. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.00. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $14.21 and a 12-month high of $27.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.21.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 50.05%. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Norwegian Cruise Line has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.160-0.160 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.380-2.380 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) is a global cruise operator offering a portfolio of premium brands that includes Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises. The company provides sea voyages and related onboard services such as dining, entertainment, shore excursions and destination experiences. Its fleet of modern vessels sails to more than 400 destinations across all seven continents, serving leisure travelers with itineraries ranging from short Caribbean getaways to extended world voyages.

Founded in 1966 by Knut Kloster and Ted Arison, the company pioneered the concept of “Freestyle Cruising,” which allows passengers greater flexibility in dining schedules, entertainment choices and onboard activities.

