Fieldview Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 14,506 Ferguson plc $FERG

Fieldview Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NYSE:FERG – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 14,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,258,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Ferguson by 97.0% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ferguson by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 87,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,584,000 after purchasing an additional 24,595 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Ferguson by 379.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,502,000 after purchasing an additional 19,394 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Ferguson in the 3rd quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its holdings in Ferguson by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 22,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,971,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ferguson from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ferguson from $278.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Ferguson from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.62.

Positive Sentiment: Zacks upgraded Ferguson to a Rank #2 (Buy), citing improved earnings prospects — a near-term positive catalyst that could attract buyers and support the stock. All You Need to Know About Ferguson plc (FERG) Rating Upgrade to Buy

Zacks upgraded Ferguson to a Rank #2 (Buy), citing improved earnings prospects — a near-term positive catalyst that could attract buyers and support the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple high-profile media stories reference “Ferguson” (largely about Sarah, Duchess of York) — these unrelated headlines can create name-driven search and social media noise but are not company-specific fundamentals. Example coverage: ‘Loose Cannon’ Sarah Ferguson Could Expose Royal Family Secrets, Experts Warn and How Sarah Ferguson’s $475K Divorce Payout Made Her ‘Desperate for Money’

Multiple high-profile media stories reference “Ferguson” (largely about Sarah, Duchess of York) — these unrelated headlines can create name-driven search and social media noise but are not company-specific fundamentals. Example coverage: and Negative Sentiment: Ferguson reported Q3 EPS of $1.99 on 2/24, missing the consensus of $2.24 (a $0.25 shortfall). That earnings miss is the primary driver of downward pressure — despite solid return on equity (~35.7%) and positive margin trends, the EPS miss and the stock trading below its 50- and 200-day moving averages have prompted selling. (Company results referenced from recent earnings release.)

Shares of Ferguson stock opened at $230.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $44.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.69. Ferguson plc has a 52-week low of $146.00 and a 52-week high of $271.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Ferguson (NYSE:FERG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.25). Ferguson had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 6.93%.Ferguson’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is 35.96%.

Ferguson (NYSE: FERG) is a multinational distributor specializing in plumbing and heating products and related building supplies, serving professional contractors, builders and industrial customers. The company supplies a broad range of products used in residential, commercial and infrastructure projects, including pipes and fittings, valves and controls, HVAC equipment, waterworks materials, plumbing fixtures, pumps and accessories, as well as complementary electrical and specialty product lines.

Ferguson operates a network of branches and distribution centers that provide inventory, logistics and value-added services to trade customers.

