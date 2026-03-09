Fieldview Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Avery Dennison Corporation $AVY

Fieldview Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 412.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,142 shares during the quarter. Fieldview Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $4,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter worth about $174,425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,379,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,683,185,000 after acquiring an additional 361,231 shares during the last quarter. Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the third quarter valued at about $51,443,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 939,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,865,000 after acquiring an additional 129,189 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 567.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 149,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,168,000 after acquiring an additional 126,704 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AVY opened at $179.80 on Monday. Avery Dennison Corporation has a 12-month low of $156.23 and a 12-month high of $199.54. The firm has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $188.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.21.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.84% and a net margin of 7.77%.Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. Avery Dennison has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 42.82%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on Avery Dennison from $188.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.45.

In other Avery Dennison news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 1,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.95, for a total transaction of $223,050.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,588 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,104.60. The trade was a 13.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) is a global materials science and manufacturing company specializing in labeling and packaging solutions. The company develops pressure-sensitive materials, tags and labels, and adhesive technologies that help brands and businesses enhance product identification, branding and supply-chain performance. Avery Dennison’s offerings range from industrial and retail labeling to high-performance tapes, films and graphics materials used across multiple end markets.

The company operates through several key segments, including Label and Graphic Materials, which supplies pressure-sensitive materials for consumer goods; Retail Branding and Information Solutions, offering apparel tags, RFID inlays and digital product identification; Pressure-Sensitive Materials, providing specialty tapes and adhesives; and RF Technologies, focused on advanced RFID and IoT labeling solutions.

