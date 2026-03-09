Fieldview Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Home BancShares, Inc. $HOMB

Fieldview Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Home BancShares, Inc. (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 86.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,358 shares during the quarter. Fieldview Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home BancShares were worth $3,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Home BancShares alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Home BancShares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,545,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Home BancShares by 52.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,230,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,111,000 after purchasing an additional 767,844 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Home BancShares by 14.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,876,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,772,000 after purchasing an additional 626,655 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Home BancShares during the second quarter worth about $12,931,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Home BancShares by 87.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 612,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,434,000 after purchasing an additional 286,073 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Home BancShares Price Performance

Home BancShares stock opened at $27.01 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.78. Home BancShares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.22 and a 1 year high of $30.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Home BancShares Dividend Announcement

Home BancShares ( NYSE:HOMB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $269.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.48 million. Home BancShares had a net margin of 32.18% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Home BancShares, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 11th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 11th. Home BancShares’s payout ratio is currently 34.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HOMB. Zacks Research raised shares of Home BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $31.00 price objective on Home BancShares in a report on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Home BancShares in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Home BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of Home BancShares in a research report on Friday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

View Our Latest Report on HOMB

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Donna Townsell sold 5,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $157,877.94. Following the transaction, the director owned 218,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,199,894.80. This represents a 2.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Allison II sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $140,950.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 651,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,379,739.05. This trade represents a 0.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 6.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Home BancShares

(Free Report)

Home BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company based in Conway, Arkansas, operating through its primary subsidiary, Home Bank, National Association. Founded in March 1999, the company provides a comprehensive suite of banking services to individuals, small and middle-market businesses, and public entities. These services encompass deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage origination and servicing, treasury management, and wealth management solutions.

The company’s core products include checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts, as well as a variety of loan offerings such as commercial real estate financing, equipment loans, agricultural lending, and residential mortgages.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home BancShares, Inc. (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.