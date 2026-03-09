Fieldview Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. $KTB

Fieldview Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) by 50.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,363 shares during the period. Kontoor Brands makes up 0.7% of Fieldview Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Fieldview Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $4,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 2.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,606,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,897,000 after purchasing an additional 53,107 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,623,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,129,000 after buying an additional 32,630 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 0.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,246,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,440,000 after buying an additional 8,834 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,241,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,924,000 after buying an additional 436,246 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 765,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,501,000 after buying an additional 146,858 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on KTB. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Kontoor Brands from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane set a $50.00 price target on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kontoor Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Kontoor Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KTB opened at $76.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $87.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.15.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.78 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 62.02% and a net margin of 7.22%.Kontoor Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Kontoor Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kontoor Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.35%.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc is a global apparel company best known for its Wrangler and Lee denim and lifestyle brands. Established as an independent, publicly traded company in May 2019 following a spin-off from VF Corporation, Kontoor leverages a legacy that dates back to 1889 with the founding of Lee and to 1947 with the introduction of the Wrangler brand. The company focuses on designing, manufacturing and distributing premium, casual and workwear apparel, including jeans, pants, shorts, shirts, jackets and complementary accessories.

Kontoor Brands operates a diversified sales model that combines wholesale partnerships with leading retailers, distribution through e-commerce channels and select direct-to-consumer formats.

