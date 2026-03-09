Fieldview Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. $STRL

Fieldview Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,313 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,585 shares during the quarter. Fieldview Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $2,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 1.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,041,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 215.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the third quarter worth about $253,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 16.2% in the third quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,526,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on STRL. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Zacks Research raised shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $486.00 target price on Sterling Infrastructure and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Sterling Infrastructure from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Sterling Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.33.

Positive Sentiment: Strong Q4 results — STRL reported Q4 2025 earnings and revenue well ahead of estimates (EPS and revenue beats of ~15–16%), with year‑over‑year growth across key metrics; the company also provided an upbeat FY guidance that supports a higher earnings outlook.

Positive Sentiment: Zacks upgrade and momentum recognition — Zacks moved STRL from "Hold" to "Strong Buy" (Rank #1) and included it on momentum/strong‑buy lists, which can attract short‑term buying and retail/institutional attention.

Positive Sentiment: Analyst estimate lifts from Sidoti — Sidoti has repeatedly raised near‑ and longer‑term EPS forecasts (Q1/Q3/Q4 2026 and FY2026–FY2027), implying stronger future profitability and supporting higher valuation assumptions. (Market research notes summarized in coverage bulletins.)

Positive Sentiment: Corporate results & outlook confirmation — Press coverage highlights strong 2025 results and an upbeat 2026 outlook, reinforcing the message behind the quarterly beat and analyst upgrades.

Negative Sentiment: Conflicting analyst note forecasting weaker earnings — A recent piece reports Sidoti (or other coverage) forecasting weaker near‑term earnings, introducing conflicting signals that can spook short‑term traders or prompt profit‑taking.

Shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock opened at $395.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.34 and a 1 year high of $477.03. The firm has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 42.17, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $375.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $349.18.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.45. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The firm had revenue of $755.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.41 million. Sterling Infrastructure has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.450-14.050 EPS. Analysts expect that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sterling Infrastructure announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 12th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Sterling Infrastructure news, Director Dana C. O’brien sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $820,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 11,498 shares in the company, valued at $4,714,180. This trade represents a 14.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwayne Andree Wilson sold 2,860 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 14,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,162,150. This trade represents a 16.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,860 shares of company stock worth $2,611,000. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc (NASDAQ: STRL) is a diversified manufacturer and distributor of essential infrastructure products serving municipal, utility and industrial customers across North America. Through its network of wholly owned subsidiaries, the company designs, engineers and produces a wide range of cast and fabricated solutions tailored to the needs of the waterworks, natural gas, telecommunications, electric, traffic safety and parks & recreation markets.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses ductile iron and composite fittings, valve boxes, manhole frames and covers, water and gas meter sets, street light poles and mounting accessories, traffic sign posts with breakaway systems, bollards and related system components.

