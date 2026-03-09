Fieldview Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp $USB

Fieldview Capital Management LLC decreased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 109,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58,603 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp comprises about 0.9% of Fieldview Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Fieldview Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,548,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,986,023,000 after buying an additional 1,279,104 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,632,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,650,305,000 after acquiring an additional 456,890 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $971,285,000. Davis Selected Advisers raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 19,331,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $874,757,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442,623 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 17,758,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $858,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,525 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Mark G. Runkel sold 32,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total transaction of $1,952,626.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 97,728 shares in the company, valued at $5,927,203.20. The trade was a 24.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of USB opened at $52.40 on Monday. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $35.18 and a twelve month high of $61.19. The stock has a market cap of $81.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.49.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.31 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 13.48%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.02%.

USB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Evercore raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.02.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) is a bank holding company and the parent of U.S. Bank, a national commercial bank that provides a wide range of banking, investment, mortgage, trust and payment services. The company operates through consumer and business banking, commercial banking, payment services, and wealth management segments. Its product set includes deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage origination and servicing, credit and debit card services, treasury and cash management, merchant processing, and institutional and trust services.

