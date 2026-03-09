Fieldview Capital Management LLC Sells 10,157 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

Fieldview Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 44.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,838 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 10,157 shares during the period. Fieldview Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $2,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,814 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,201 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Expedia Group by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 745 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Millington Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Expedia Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,308 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EXPE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Expedia Group from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $244.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, February 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.74.

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 8,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.82, for a total value of $1,816,244.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 102,480 shares in the company, valued at $22,629,633.60. The trade was a 7.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EXPE opened at $249.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.41. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.01 and a 1 year high of $303.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.67.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The online travel company reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.46. Expedia Group had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 72.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. Expedia Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio is 19.49%.

Positive Sentiment: Expedia announced a higher quarterly dividend (raised to $0.48/share) and investor buying to qualify for the payout helped lift demand; that dividend news is a direct catalyst for short‑term buying. Article Link

Expedia announced a higher quarterly dividend (raised to $0.48/share) and investor buying to qualify for the payout helped lift demand; that dividend news is a direct catalyst for short‑term buying. Positive Sentiment: Management disclosed a partnership that packages event‑demand forecasting into potential B2B revenue opportunities — investors view this as a new growth avenue beyond consumer bookings. Article Link

Management disclosed a partnership that packages event‑demand forecasting into potential B2B revenue opportunities — investors view this as a new growth avenue beyond consumer bookings. Positive Sentiment: Reports that OpenAI is rethinking ChatGPT shopping triggered a sector “relief rally” that boosted travel platforms like Expedia on hopes of additional traffic/distribution opportunities. Article Link

Reports that OpenAI is rethinking ChatGPT shopping triggered a sector “relief rally” that boosted travel platforms like Expedia on hopes of additional traffic/distribution opportunities. Positive Sentiment: Unusual options activity — elevated call buying (~9,200 calls) — indicates bullish positioning or hedging ahead of the dividend/partnership news, amplifying intraday upside (informational; no direct article link).

Unusual options activity — elevated call buying (~9,200 calls) — indicates bullish positioning or hedging ahead of the dividend/partnership news, amplifying intraday upside (informational; no direct article link). Neutral Sentiment: Market coverage and “trending” writeups summarized the move and context (volume, option flows); useful for sentiment tracking but not new fundamentals. Article Link

Market coverage and “trending” writeups summarized the move and context (volume, option flows); useful for sentiment tracking but not new fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest reporting showed no meaningful change in the available feed (odd zero-value reporting), so short covering is unlikely to explain the move based on current public data.

Short‑interest reporting showed no meaningful change in the available feed (odd zero-value reporting), so short covering is unlikely to explain the move based on current public data. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Robert J. Dzielak (Chief Legal Officer) sold 8,225 shares (~$1.82M), reducing his stake ~7.4% — a routine but potentially sentiment‑negative disclosure for some investors. SEC/Insider Filing

Insider selling: Robert J. Dzielak (Chief Legal Officer) sold 8,225 shares (~$1.82M), reducing his stake ~7.4% — a routine but potentially sentiment‑negative disclosure for some investors. Negative Sentiment: Mizuho cut its price target on EXPE to $245 and kept a Neutral rating — an analyst constraint that may cap upside or encourage some profit‑taking after the pop. Article Link

Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE) is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third‑party partners. The company’s platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

